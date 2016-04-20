AMSTERDAM, April 20 Russia said a Dutch court's ruling in the $50 billion Yukos arbitration dispute meant the defunct oil giant's shareholders could no longer sue in national courts around the world in order to seize Russian state assets in compensation.

"The judgement effectively means Yukos oligarchs can no longer seize assets," said Andrey Kondakov of the International Centre for Legal Protection, which is coordinating Russia's case.

His interpretation is disputed by GML, the opposing party in the dispute, which said it would continue its attempts to seize assets around the world despite the Dutch finding that the Permanent Court of Arbitration had had no jurisdiction to make its award. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)