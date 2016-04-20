AMSTERDAM, April 20 Russia said a Dutch court's
ruling in the $50 billion Yukos arbitration dispute meant the
defunct oil giant's shareholders could no longer sue in national
courts around the world in order to seize Russian state assets
in compensation.
"The judgement effectively means Yukos oligarchs can no
longer seize assets," said Andrey Kondakov of the International
Centre for Legal Protection, which is coordinating Russia's
case.
His interpretation is disputed by GML, the opposing party in
the dispute, which said it would continue its attempts to seize
assets around the world despite the Dutch finding that the
Permanent Court of Arbitration had had no jurisdiction to make
its award.
