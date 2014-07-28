MOSCOW, July 28 The Hague's arbitration court
has ruled in favour of a group of shareholders in defunct oil
giant Yukos against Russia, awarding compensation of around $50
billion, a source close to the ruling said on Monday.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague is expected
to announce later today that Russia must pay the compensation -
half of the original $100 billion claim - to former shareholders
in the company, once Russia's largest oil producer.
The claim in the Hague was made by subsidiaries of
Gibraltar-based Group Menatep, a company through which Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, controlled Yukos. Group
Menatep now exists as holding company GML and Khodorkovsky is no
longer a shareholder in GML or Yukos.
(Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Elizabeth Piper)