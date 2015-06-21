* Belgian foreign minister speaks during visit to China
* Russia had condemned asset freeze
BRUSSELS, June 21 Russian state accounts frozen
in Belgium to cover a court settlement compensating shareholders
in defunct oil company Yukos are in the process of being
unblocked, Belgium's foreign minister said.
Russia last week condemned the asset freeze and said it
would defend its interests.
Speaking during a visit to China, Belgian Foreign Minister
Didier Reynders said Russian diplomatic accounts in Belgium at
ING bank had been unblocked.
In a video of remarks carried on Reynders' official Twitter
feed on Sunday, Reynders said he hoped it will be "the same for
all the other bank accounts in the next days and the beginning
of the week".
He said the unblocking followed "very good collaboration
between all the partners", including lawyers and the Russian
embassy.
The frozen accounts included those of the Russian ambassador
and permanent representatives of the Russian government to the
North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union in
Brussels.
An international arbitration court ruled last July that
Russia must pay $50 billion for expropriating the assets of
Yukos, once Russia's biggest oil producer. It was run by Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, a businessman who used to be Russia's richest man
but fell out with the Kremlin.
The GML group of former shareholders who made the claim said
then it would be hard to get Moscow to pay, so it started
"recognition proceedings" in Britain, the United States, Belgium
and France to enforce the decision in their capitals.
In Belgium and France that means that GML "can attach assets
of the Russian government to safeguard the ultimate award", said
Tim Osborne, director of the GML group, in a move which forces
local courts to freeze Russian state assets, possibly for years.
No-one from the French government was immediately available
for comment.
After Yukos was declared bankrupt, most of its assets were
acquired by Rosneft.
Earlier this year, Rosneft said former Yukos shareholders
had settled all litigation with it.
Rosneft's Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin told
Rossiya-24 TV channel on Saturday he believed the asset freezes
in Belgium were "on the whole illegal".
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, additional reporting by Vladimir
Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Digby Lidstone)