Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, July 29 Shareholders of former Russian oil producer Yukos are ready to discuss with Russia a court's decision to award them $50 billion in compensation, Tim Osborne, director of holding company GML, was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti wire on Tuesday.
"We are ready to hold talks with the Russian Federation and study rational proposals," he said.
Russia, whose economy is on the brink of recession, said it would appeal the ruling by the Dutch-based panel, which judges private business disputes.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.