UPDATE 1-Crescent Point Energy posts surprise quarterly profit
April 27 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday reported a surprise quarterly profit as higher realized prices for oil offset a marginal fall in production.
MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's Justice Ministry said on Thursday a European court's approach to the Yukos case was unfair and biased, adding it could appeal its decision within three months.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) earlier on Thursday awarded shareholders in Yukos 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in compensation after the former oil company argued Russia had unlawfully seized it after demanding bogus taxes and via a sham auction. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
April 27 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday reported a surprise quarterly profit as higher realized prices for oil offset a marginal fall in production.
CARACAS, April 27 Protesters blocked a highway in Venezuela's capital Caracas for nearly eight hours this week in an effort to show the opposition's dedication to civil disobedience as their main tool to resist President Nicolas Maduro.