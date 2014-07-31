UPDATE 1-Crescent Point Energy posts surprise quarterly profit
April 27 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday reported a surprise quarterly profit as higher realized prices for oil offset a marginal fall in production.
(Correct dollars to euros in headline)
MOSCOW/STRASBOURG, July 31 The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) awarded shareholders in Yukos 1.9 billion euros in compensation after the former oil company argued Russia had unlawfully deprived the company of its possessions by imposing bogus taxes and a sham auction of its key asset.
Just days after some of Yukos's former shareholders won $50 billion in The Hague, the Strasbourg-based court said Russia should also pay 300,000 euros in costs and expenses, plus any tax that may be chargeable. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Gilbert Reilhac in Strasbourg, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
CARACAS, April 27 Protesters blocked a highway in Venezuela's capital Caracas for nearly eight hours this week in an effort to show the opposition's dedication to civil disobedience as their main tool to resist President Nicolas Maduro.