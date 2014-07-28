MOSCOW, July 28 A European court should take
"strong note" of the $50 billion Russia was instructed to pay on
Monday for expropriating the assets of Russian oil firm Yukos in
assessing a separate just satisfaction claim, Yukos former chief
financial officer said.
An international arbitration court ruled on Monday that
Russia must pay $50 billion for expropriating the assets of
Yukos, the former oil giant whose ex-owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky
fell foul of the Kremlin.
"We hope that the ECHR takes strong note of the size of this
award in assessing the Just Satisfaction owed to all 55,000 plus
shareholder victims of this orchestrated state-sponsored theft,"
Bruce Misamore, the former Yukos CFO, said in a statement.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg is
expected on Thursday to announce a decision on Yukos'
multi-billion-dollar claim against Russia, ruling on 'just
satisfaction' or compensation, a Yukos spokeswoman earlier said.
Yukos's application in the ECHR, which is on behalf of all
Yukos shareholders, is separate from the claim in the Dutch
courts.
(Reporting by Megan Davies and Alexander Winning, editing by
David Evans)