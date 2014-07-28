LONDON, July 28 The $50 billion awarded by the
Hague's arbitration court against Russia is the largest
arbitration award ever, said Tim Osborne, director of the GML
group of shareholders which made the claim.
An arbitration court in the Netherlands on Monday ruled in
favour of shareholders in defunct Russian oil giant Yukos,
ordering Moscow to pay roughly $50 billion in damages.
"I am delighted to confirm that those final awards, which
were unanimous, are very favourable to the claimants," Osborne
told a news conference.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs, writing by Megan Davies, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)