MOSCOW, July 23 A group of shareholders in Yukos
expect a ruling on Monday in a $100-billion claim against Moscow
for expropriating the defunct Russian oil company that was
controlled by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man,
the GML shareholder group fighting the action said.
Khodorkovsky, who is not fighting the action, was arrested
at gunpoint in 2003 and convicted of theft and tax evasion in
2005. His company, once worth $40 billion, was broken up and
nationalised, with most assets handed to Rosneft, a
company run by a former aide to President Vladimir Putin.
The Russian leader pardoned Khodorkovsky in December after
the former tycoon spent 10 years in jail. Khodorkovsky is no
longer a shareholder in Yukos.
The case is being held in the Permanent Court of Arbitration
in The Hague.
