July 28 The Permanent Court of Arbitration in
The Hague will on Monday announce that Russia must pay $50
billion to former shareholders of the defunct oil company Yukos,
Russian business daily Kommersant reported on its website,
citing unnamed sources.
The newspaper said Russia was expected to appeal against the
ruling. A group of shareholders in Yukos had made a $100-billion
claim against Moscow for expropriating the company that was
controlled by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man.
