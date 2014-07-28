MOSCOW, July 28 Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once
Russia's richest man and head of the now defunct Yukos company,
said on Monday he was satisfied with a court ruling that awarded
shareholders of the company over $50 billion in compensation in
a legal battle against Russia.
"It is fantastic that the company shareholders are being
given a chance to recover their damages," he said in a
statement.
He said that he was not a party to the legal proceedings and
does not seek to benefit financially from the outcome of the
arbitration.
(Reporting by Megan Davies and Vladimir Soldatkin)