(Adds parties' reactions)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, April 20 In a victory for Moscow, a
Dutch court on Wednesday annulled an international tribunal's
award of $50 billion in compensation to shareholders of defunct
Russian oil giant Yukos, saying the tribunal had no
jurisdiction.
Former Yukos shareholders said they would appeal what they
said was a surprising decision and continue their efforts to
seize Russian state assets around the world after what they say
was a government campaign to destroy their company.
But Russia's legal team said the Dutch ruling would pave the
way for the long-running saga to be brought to a definitive end.
"They were Russians with tax problems, and the question
didn't belong in front of an international court," White & Case
lawyer Carolyn Lamm, acting for Russia, said in a media call.
Once controlled by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, then one of
Russia's richest men, Yukos was bankrupted after he fell out
with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the government began
demanding payment of huge sums in back taxes.
State oil company Rosneft took over most of its assets.
Khodorkovsky was imprisoned on fraud and tax evasion charges
just as he had appeared set to emerge as a political rival to
Putin. He was released suddenly in December 2013 and now lives
in exile.
In July 2014, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in
The Hague awarded the four former shareholders $50 billion
compensation for the loss of the company, entitling them to sue
around the world to seize Russian state assets.
But the Dutch court found that, since Russia never ratified
the treaty under which the plaintiffs had sued, the PCA did not
have jurisdiction.
Plaintiffs argued the impact of the Dutch court's decision
would be merely advisory, but Russia's legal team said it would
be binding in most countries.
"The arbitral award has been set aside in the country where
it was made, which means that enforcement has to be stopped
worldwide," said Albert Jan van den Berg, Russia's lawyer before
the Dutch court.
The company representing the former shareholders said it
would appeal.
"We ... have full faith that the rule of law and justice
will ultimately prevail," said Tim Osborne, director of GML, the
company representing the four shareholders. Khodorkovsky himself
is not involved in the case.
GML's lawyers said an earlier French ruling in their favour
would not be affected by the Dutch decision.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)