TEL AVIV, July 28 Leonid Nevzlin, the biggest
ultimate beneficial owner of defunct oil giant Yukos, expressed
satisfaction with the Hague's arbitration court ruling that
Russia must pay a group of shareholders around $50 billion for
expropriating its assets.
"I am very pleased the international tribunal in the Hague
decided that Russia violated international laws and illegally
expropriated Yukos," the Russian-born Nevzlin said in an emailed
statement on Monday.
Nevzlin, a business partner who had fled to Israel to avoid
prosecution, has a stake of around 70 percent.
The Hague court said it had awarded shareholders in the GML
group just under half of their $114 billion claim, going some
way to covering the money they lost when the Kremlin seized
Yukos, once controlled by Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)