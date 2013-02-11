MOSCOW Feb 11 Yum Brands Inc, owner of
fast-food brand KFC, plans to open between 60 and 70 restaurants
this year in Russia and other former Soviet countries and is
looking for new franchise partners to help drive growth.
Yum and its franchisees already have 216 restaurants in the
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the group makes
more than half of its overall sales in China, where it has
nearly 5,300 restaurants, mostly KFCs.
Its key global rival is McDonald's Corp.
Oleg Pisklov, head of Yum Restaurants International Russia &
CIS, said on Monday the group considers the CIS, which consists
of several ex-Soviet countries including Russia and Kazakhstan,
one of the most promising areas for expansion, along with China.
Yum has 29 local partners in the CIS and plans to add five
more by year-end, Yuri Babich, head of franchising at Yum
Restaurants International Russia & CIS, told journalists.
Working in cooperation with local partners under franchise
agreements, Yum opened 35 restaurants in the CIS last year. It
plans to nearly double its chain to around 460 in the region by
2015, pushing yearly revenue to $1 billion.
Apart from KFC, Yum operates under the Pizza Hut, Taco Bell
and Long John Silver's brands, with nearly 34,000 restaurants in
over 100 countries and territories.