MOSCOW, June 18 Russian Agricultural Bank plans a Eurobond issue worth $500 million, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Monday.

The lender, also known as Rosselkhozbank, may become the first domestic borrower returning to the debt market after parliamentary elections in Greece curbed global risk aversion.

Rosselkhozbank postponed a possible Eurobond issue following a series of meetings with investors last month due to market conditions, soured by uncertainty around Greece debt woes.

IFR said that the deal is organised by Citi, JP Morgan and VTB Capital.

Last week, Greek voters gave a majority to parties supporting the country's economic bailout, easing worries about a break up in the euro zone and initially boosting risk assets. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)