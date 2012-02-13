MOSCOW Feb 13 Russian Agricultural Bank is guiding investors towards a yield of 8.625-8.75 percent for a five-year benchmark rouble Eurobond issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Monday.

The lender, also known as Rosselkhozbank, has picked up Citigroup as a sole lead manager, IFR added.

Earlier this month, Russia's top lender Sberbank and state development bank VEB reopened Eurobond market for local borrowers, raising $2.5 billion.

Sberbank is also looking into a possibility to issue Eurobond denominated in Swiss francs, a source told Reuters earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)