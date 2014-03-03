MOSCOW, March 3 The market capitalisation of the Russian rouble-denominated MICEX index fell $58.4 bln since the end of trading on Friday, the index's press service said on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, MICEX capitalisation stood at 18.4 trillion roubles ($512.03 billion), down from 20.5 trillion on Friday, the press service said in a statement.

The sum beats the $51 billion Russia spent on preparations for the Winter Olympics held in the southern city of Sochi last month.