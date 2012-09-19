* MTS, Vimpelcom talk to other operators, potential partners
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian telecom companies MTS
and Vimpelcom are discussing setting up a joint
venture to operate phone towers in a bid to share the costs of
running phone networks in the country.
Network and tower sharing has been a key strategy for
reducing telecoms capital expenditure globally as operators seek
to lower expenses and preserve cash during downturns.
Discussions about a new company, which could resemble U.S.
tower firm American Tower Corp or London-based Eaton
Towers, are at an early stage, said Valeria Kuzmenko, a
spokeswoman for MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator.
"There are no finalised agreements, the discussions are
being held with regards to the idea itself and a possible form
of cooperation," she said, adding the companies involved had yet
to agree on the potential savings.
Vimpelcom, Russia's third-largest wireless carrier, said the
new entity would be in charge of building new towers as well as
servicing existing ones.
"We are now in talks with other operators on the creation of
a joint venture. It is a long-term and complicated project,"
said its spokeswoman Anna Aybasheva.
MegaFon, Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator, which is
planning a London share offering that is expected to raise at
least $3 billion, said it was interested in combining its
efforts with peers but declined to comment on its participation
in the talks.
The operators also declined to name other potential
partners. According to business daily Vedomosti,
state-controlled operator Rostelecom and the
state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) could also
take part.
RDIF as well as Rostelecom and Sweden's Tele2,
the fifth- and fourth-placed Russian mobile phone operators
respectively, declined to comment.
"The creation of a joint infrastructure company would be a
lengthy process. Operators' existing own network infrastructure
is a competitive advantage said Ivan Kim, a telecoms analyst at
VTB Capital.
"We therefore think operators, especially those with
relatively stronger networks in place, are likely to enter into
such an agreement with caution."
However he praised the operators' efforts to reduce capital
expenditure and operating costs, saying in less densely
populated areas a joint tower company had good economics.
MTS and Vimpelcom already have network outsourcing deals in
place with network equipment makers Nokia Siemens Networks and
Huawei in a move to reduce servicing costs. They also agreed
this year to invest jointly with MegaFon and Rostelecom into the
costly construction of an underwater network in Russia's Far
East.