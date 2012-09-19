* MTS, Vimpelcom talk to other operators, potential partners

MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian telecom companies MTS and Vimpelcom are discussing setting up a joint venture to operate phone towers in a bid to share the costs of running phone networks in the country.

Network and tower sharing has been a key strategy for reducing telecoms capital expenditure globally as operators seek to lower expenses and preserve cash during downturns.

Discussions about a new company, which could resemble U.S. tower firm American Tower Corp or London-based Eaton Towers, are at an early stage, said Valeria Kuzmenko, a spokeswoman for MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator.

"There are no finalised agreements, the discussions are being held with regards to the idea itself and a possible form of cooperation," she said, adding the companies involved had yet to agree on the potential savings.

Vimpelcom, Russia's third-largest wireless carrier, said the new entity would be in charge of building new towers as well as servicing existing ones.

"We are now in talks with other operators on the creation of a joint venture. It is a long-term and complicated project," said its spokeswoman Anna Aybasheva.

MegaFon, Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator, which is planning a London share offering that is expected to raise at least $3 billion, said it was interested in combining its efforts with peers but declined to comment on its participation in the talks.

The operators also declined to name other potential partners. According to business daily Vedomosti, state-controlled operator Rostelecom and the state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) could also take part.

RDIF as well as Rostelecom and Sweden's Tele2, the fifth- and fourth-placed Russian mobile phone operators respectively, declined to comment.

"The creation of a joint infrastructure company would be a lengthy process. Operators' existing own network infrastructure is a competitive advantage said Ivan Kim, a telecoms analyst at VTB Capital.

"We therefore think operators, especially those with relatively stronger networks in place, are likely to enter into such an agreement with caution."

However he praised the operators' efforts to reduce capital expenditure and operating costs, saying in less densely populated areas a joint tower company had good economics.

MTS and Vimpelcom already have network outsourcing deals in place with network equipment makers Nokia Siemens Networks and Huawei in a move to reduce servicing costs. They also agreed this year to invest jointly with MegaFon and Rostelecom into the costly construction of an underwater network in Russia's Far East.