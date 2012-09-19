* MTS, Vimpelcom talk to other operators, potential partners
* MegaFon, Tele2 confirm interest
* Russian Direct Investment Fund may take part-report
* Seen positive but likely lengthy process - analyst
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian telecom companies MTS
and Vimpelcom are discussing setting up a joint
venture to operate phone towers in a bid to share the costs of
running phone networks in the country.
Network and tower sharing has been a key strategy for
reducing telecoms capital expenditure globally as operators seek
to lower expenses and preserve cash during downturns.
Discussions about a new company, which could resemble U.S.
tower firm American Tower Corp or London-based Eaton
Towers, are at an early stage, said Valeria Kuzmenko, a
spokeswoman for MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator.
"There are no finalised agreements, the discussions are
being held with regards to the idea itself and a possible form
of cooperation," she said, adding the companies involved had yet
to agree on the potential savings.
Vimpelcom, Russia's third-largest wireless carrier, said the
new entity would be in charge of building new towers as well as
servicing existing ones.
"We are now in talks with other operators on the creation of
a joint venture. It is a long-term and complicated project,"
said its spokeswoman Anna Aybasheva.
MegaFon, Russia's No.2 mobile operator, which is planning a
London share offering that is expected to raise at least $3
billion, said it was interested in combining its efforts with
peers but declined to comment on its participation in the talks.
Sweden's Tele2 also refused to say whether it was
a party to the talks but said it welcomed further joint efforts
by operators to cut expenses, in addition to the site-sharing
agreements already in place in some Russian regions.
"We have our network development plans in regions and are
always glad to synchronize them with other operators, saving on
capex and operating costs," Tele2 said by email, citing Ritvars
Krievs, the chief technology officer of its Russian unit.
State-controlled Rostelecom, the fifth-placed
Russian mobile operator behind Tele2, declined to comment.
LENGTHY PROCESS
According to business daily Vedomosti, the tower company
could be set up by MTS, Vimpelcom, Rostelecom and the
state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The latter
would bring in cash and own a 85 percent stake in the new firm.
The operators would get a 15 percent stake in exchange for
700 towers, and the joint venture would then buy a further
14,800 towers for just over $1 billion, the newspaper wrote,
referring to one of the options under consideration.
RDIF declined to comment. MTS, Vimpelcom, MegaFon and Tele2
also declined to name other potential partners.
Ivan Kim, a telecoms analyst at VTB Capital, praised the
operators' efforts to reduce expenses, s aying in less densely
populated areas a joint tower company made good economic sense.
But he said creation of a joint infrastructure company would
likely be a lengthy process, given that operators' existing own
network infrastructure is a competitive advantage.
"We therefore think operators, especially those with
relatively stronger networks in place, are likely to enter into
such an agreement with caution," said Kim.
MTS and Vimpelcom already have network outsourcing deals in
place with equipment makers Nokia Siemens Networks and Huawei in
a move to reduce servicing costs. They also agreed this year to
invest jointly with MegaFon and Rostelecom in the costly
construction of an underwater network in Russia's Far East.