NIZHNY BESTYAKH, Russia Nov 15 Russian
Railways, the country's largest civil employer, is mulling a
Eurobond issue in 2012, with the volume and currency to be
decided after the company reports results for this year, Chief
Executive Vladimir Yakunin said on Tuesday.
Management of the state monopoly, which is also known as
RZhD, will make final decision on the Eurobond issue within two
to three months.
"We will decide depending on our results this year," Yakunin
said. "Let's see how it goes in the next two or three months ...
We are not in a rush."
Asked if Russian Railways was considering entering Asian
debt markets, specifically in Hong Kong, Yakunin said his deputy
has already travelled to Hong Kong to assess market interest.
"The interest in our securities is high there, the reaction
is positive. So i would not rule that out, moreover, I think we
should penetrate Asian markets," he said.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk,; Writing by Lidia Kelly,
Editing by Douglas Busvine)