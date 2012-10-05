MOSCOW Oct 5 Russian Railways is likely to
finance the 800 million euro ($1.04 billion) purchase of a stake
in logistics firm Gefco through a loan from Russian bank VTB
, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.
VTB and Russian Railways declined to comment.
Last month, French automaker Peugeot Citroen said
it was in exclusive talks with Russian Railways to sell a 75
percent stake in its Gefco logistics division for 800 million
euros.
Gefco would first pay a special dividend of 100 million
euros to Peugeot as part of the deal, the company said at the
time.
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
editing by Megan Davies)