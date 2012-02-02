MOSCOW Feb 2 Russian Railways, a state
monopoly, plans to place inflation-linked long-term rouble bonds
on the domestic market this year worth at least 10-15 billion
roubles ($332-$500 million), a company official told reporters.
"It is a handy tool for us... We will start from 10-15
billion roubles," Pavel Ilyichev said on Thursday, adding that
the board of directors may approve the issue next month.
He said that inflation-linked bonds are convenient for
Russian Railways as freight tariffs are also linked to
inflation. Russia's central bank targets to keep this year
inflation at 5-6 percent.
($1 = 30.1415 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Melissa Akin)