MOSCOW Feb 2 Russian Railways, a state monopoly, plans to place inflation-linked long-term rouble bonds on the domestic market this year worth at least 10-15 billion roubles ($332-$500 million), a company official told reporters.

"It is a handy tool for us... We will start from 10-15 billion roubles," Pavel Ilyichev said on Thursday, adding that the board of directors may approve the issue next month.

He said that inflation-linked bonds are convenient for Russian Railways as freight tariffs are also linked to inflation. Russia's central bank targets to keep this year inflation at 5-6 percent. ($1 = 30.1415 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Melissa Akin)