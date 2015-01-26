(Adds details of allegations, comments, bylines)
By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 26 The U.S. government on Monday
unveiled criminal charges against three men for their alleged
involvement in a Russian spy ring operating in New York City.
Evgeny Buryakov, Igor Sporyshev and Victor Podobnyy
conspired to gather economic intelligence on behalf of Russia,
including alleged information about U.S. sanctions against the
country, and to recruit New York City residents as intelligence
sources, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said in a statement.
Monday's charges are linked to Buryakov's alleged covert
work on behalf of Russia's foreign intelligence service, known
as the SVR, according to a criminal complaint.
Buryakov, 39, masked this work by posing as a banker for
Russia's Vnesheconombank, according to the complaint and the
bank's website.
The alleged conspiracy began in 2012, following the 2010
expulsion of several Russian spies from the United States.
Federal prosecutors said Sporyshev, 40, worked as a Russian
trade representative from November 2010 to November 2014, while
Podobnyy, 27, was an attaché to Russia's mission to the United
Nations from December 2012 to September 2013. .
"The presence of a Russian banker in New York would in
itself hardly draw attention today, which is why these alleged
spies may have thought Buryakov would blend in," U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara in Manhattan said in a statement.
Each defendant was charged with acting as or helping
Buryakov to act as an unregistered agent of a Russia, which
carries a maximum 10-year prison term, and conspiracy.
Prosecutors said the case was built on physical and
electronic surveillance of dozens of meetings, including several
in which Buryakov met with an FBI agent posing as a wealthy
investor who hoped to develop casinos in Russia.
They said Buryakov would seek information "far outside" what
a banker in his position would care about, including a list of
Russian entities that might face future U.S. sanctions.
Buryakov was arrested on Monday in the Bronx borough of New
York City. His lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
Sporyshev and Podobnyy have not been arrested and no longer
live in the United States but had diplomatic immunity while they
were in the country, federal prosecutors said.
Russia's U.N. mission and Vnesheconombank did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
