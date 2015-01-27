(Updates with details from court hearing)
By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 26 The U.S. government on Monday
unveiled criminal charges against three men for their alleged
involvement in a Russian spy ring operating in New York City.
Evgeny Buryakov, Igor Sporyshev and Victor Podobnyy
conspired to gather economic intelligence on behalf of Russia,
including information about U.S. sanctions against the country,
and to recruit New York City residents as intelligence sources,
prosecutors said.
Monday's charges stem from Buryakov's alleged covert work on
behalf of Russia's foreign intelligence service, the SVR,
according to a criminal complaint.
Buryakov, 39, masked this work by posing as a banker for
Russia's Vnesheconombank, according to the complaint and the
bank's website.
The investigation followed the 2010 expulsion of several
Russian spies from the United States.
Federal prosecutors said Sporyshev, 40, worked as a Russian
trade representative from November 2010 to November 2014, while
Podobnyy, 27, was an attaché to Russia's mission to the United
Nations from December 2012 to September 2013.
"The presence of a Russian banker in New York would in
itself hardly draw attention today, which is why these alleged
spies may have thought Buryakov would blend in," U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara in Manhattan said in a statement.
Each defendant faces charges of conspiracy and acting as or
helping Buryakov act as an unregistered agent of a Russia.
Prosecutors said authorities had gathered physical and
electronic surveillance of dozens of meetings, including several
in which Buryakov met with an FBI agent posing as a wealthy
investor hoping to develop casinos in Russia.
They said Buryakov would seek information "far outside" what
bankers in his position would care about, including a list of
Russian entities that might face U.S. sanctions.
Buryakov, who faces up to 15 years in prison, was arrested
Monday in New York City's Bronx borough. U.S. Magistrate Judge
Sarah Netburn later ordered him detained, saying he posed a
flight risk since "his cover is now blown."
Sabrina Shroff, Buryakov's court-appointed lawyer, had said
the married, father of two deserved bail, calling the charges
"merely allegations."
But prosecutor Adam Fee said Buryakov's "profession here in
the U.S. was deception," adding he previously worked in a
different country as a banker for Russia's SVR.
Sporyshev and Podobnyy have not been arrested. They no
longer live in the United States and had diplomatic immunity
while they were in the country, federal prosecutors said.
Russia's U.N. mission declined comment, while
Vnesheconombank did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Lisa Shumaker)