MOSCOW Jan 27 Russia's foreign ministry on
Tuesday dismissed charges by the U.S. against three men for
their alleged involvement in a Russian spy ring operating in New
York City.
The U.S. government on Monday announced criminal charges
against three men who are accused of conspiring to gather
economic intelligence on behalf of Russia, including information
about U.S. sanctions against the country.
Prosecutors said Evgeny Buryakov, Igor Sporyshev and Victor
Podobnyy were trying to recruit New York City residents as
intelligence sources.
Russia's foreign ministry dismissed the claims and said the
United States had not provided any evidence to support the
allegations against Buryakov and two other men.
"One gets the impression that the U.S. government has
decided to use a favoured practice of unleashing passions over
espionage," the spokesman, Alexander Lukashevich, said in a
statement, demanding the release of Buryakov.
The investigation, which follows the 2010 expulsion of
several Russians as spies from the United States and an eventual
spy swap, comes with ties between Russia and the United States
at their worst since the Cold War over the conflict in Ukraine.
Washington has already imposed several rounds of sanctions
on Russia for annexing the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014
and backing pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine, targeting
Russian financial and energy companies.
"Russian-American ties are going through an extremely
complicated period due to Washington's hostilities," said
Lukashevich.
Monday's charges stem from Buryakov's alleged covert work on
behalf of Russia's foreign intelligence service, the SVR,
according to a criminal complaint.
Buryakov, 39, masked this work by posing as a banker for
Russia's Vnesheconombank, according to the complaint and the
bank's website.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Thomas Grove, Larry
King)