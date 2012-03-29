MOSCOW, March 29 Russian state-owned transport
monopoly Russian Railways, or RZhD, is set to place a benchmark
10-year dollar-denominated Eurobond, seeking an annualised yield
of 5.875 percent, a source close to the deal told Reuters on
Thursday.
This deal, with volume still undisclosed, follows a 25
billion rouble ($851 million) Eurobond the company issued last
week with an 8.30 percent yield.
On Wednesday, Russia placed $7 billion of sovereign
Eurobonds that were heavily subscribed, with demand near $25
billion.
The placement took place to raise money for the country's
budget shortcomings, but also to pave the way for corporate
Eurobond issuance.
The government sold $2 billion in five-year paper at 3.25
percent, $2 billion in 10-year bonds at 4.5 percent and $3
billion in a 30-year tranche at 5.625 percent.
Russian Railways' plan for this year envisages 100 billion
roubles in borrowing, of which 70 billion is to be raised on the
domestic market.
($1 = 29.3845 roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly)