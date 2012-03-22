MOSCOW, March 22 Russian Railways (RZhD) is
planning to issue a seven-year rouble Eurobond and has set the
yield guidance for the bond at 8.5 percent, a source close to
the issue told Reuters.
Russian Railways began a roadshow for the issue on March 19,
and has mandated JP Morgan, RBS and VTB Capital to arrange
investor meetings in Switzerland, Munich and London.
RZhD declined to comment.
This year Russian Railways intends to borrow 100 billion
roubles ($3.4 billion), including 70 billion roubles on the
local Russian debt market.
