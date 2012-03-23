MOSCOW, March 23 Russian Railways (RZhD) is placing a seven-year rouble Eurobond with an 8.30 percent yield, two financial market sources told Reuters on Friday.

"This is the final guidance, the deal will price on Friday morning," one source said.

The initial yield guidance was set at 8.5 percent, but later lowered to 8.375 percent.

RZhD declined to comment.

Russian Railways began a roadshow for the issue on March 19, and has mandated JP Morgan, RBS and VTB Capital to arrange investor meetings in Switzerland, Munich and London.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Matt Driskill)