LONDON, June 29 Russians wary about Vladimir
Putin's return as president and weary of London's crowded
metropolis are ploughing their cash into greener pastures
outside the British capital, driving up prices for the best
country homes.
Data from property consultancy Knight Frank showed Russians
accounted for 26 percent of sales of country homes worth over 5
million pounds ($8 million) in the first half of 2012, up a
sixth on the same period last year.
"The general pastoral feel of the chocolate-box England is
very appealing when compared to the political and economic
turmoil back home," Knight Frank's Head of Russia Desk, Elena
Norton, told Reuters.
While Russians have been buying homes in London for over a
decade, political uncertainty over the outcome of this year's
presidential election spurred more to seek British property as a
means of protecting their cash, Knight Frank said.
That buying has spilled out to areas close to London as
luxury home prices in the city rocketed over the year, boosted
by a spike in interest from the Middle East and Far East
investors also seeking a safe haven amid global economic
uncertainty.
Demand for country houses has helped the price of 5 million
pound-plus properties rise 3.5 percent in the year to end-June,
against a 4.8 percent fall in the broader country home market,
Knight Frank said.
"There are more Russians than any other nationalities bar
the British buying such homes," said James Cleland, a partner in
Knight Frank's country home department.
Russians prefer country homes located within private gated
estates, he said. The counties of Berkshire, Oxfordshire and
Surrey were most popular, being an hour by car from London.
"Many already have a central London home but see that
property in the country is cheaper by quite some margin," said
Andrew Langton, managing director of high-end estate agent
Aylesford.
"They are fed up sharing a lift with a load of other
Russians they are trying to avoid in Moscow and decide they now
want some outdoor space, privacy and the good schools of the
country."
