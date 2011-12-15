CANELLI, Italy Dec 15 Russian Standard
Group plans to raise its stake in Polish vodka maker Central
European Distribution Corp (CEDC) to about 30 percent
to take a management control over the rival, the founder of the
Russian premium vodka producer said on Thursday.
Russian Standard Group, owned by billionaire Roustam Tariko,
bought a 9.9 percent stake in CEDC in November and has
offered to buy another 19.9 percent stake.
"We are interested in taking a management control in CEDC,
that means a stake of about 30 percent," Tariko told Reuters in
an interview in northern Italy as his group announced the
acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Italian wine-maker Gancia.
He said that negotiations about a planned acquisition in CEDC
were at an advanced stage and conditions for the acquisitions
were expected to be finalised by the end of this year.