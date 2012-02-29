MOSCOW Feb 29 A group of funds has
invested $100 million into telecom tower leasing company Russian
Towers, a rare deal in a country that has traditionally
attracted little private equity investment.
The bulk of the investment is coming from new equity
investors including Macquarie Renaissance Infrastructure Fund
(MRIF), which will invest $50 million, and emerging market
investor ADM Capital, investing $20 million, according to a
press release from MRIF.
Another $15 million is coming from Russian Towers' founding
shareholders, Russian-focused private equity fund UFG Private
Equity and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
It is the third investment from the $630 million MRIF, which
formed in 2008, making the fund now 40 percent invested. Its
other two investments were in Brunswick Rail and GSR Energy
Investments.
Russian Towers has about 300 towers in Russia, either
operating or under construction. It leases space on these to
mobile and fixed-line phone operators, which use the towers for
broadcasting equipment.
Russia typically ranks low in appeal to private equity
investors, because of its energy-dominant economy, weak rule of
law and perceptions that the best deals go to well-connected
local oligarchs.
A recent study by private equity research firm Preqin said
that only 5 percent of limited partners -- the pension and
endowment funds that invest in private equity funds -- viewed
Russia as attractive. Over 30 percent cited China as attractive.
There is some evidence of change, with large New York-based
firms such as Blackstone Group and Apollo showing
interest in the country.
Damian Secen, CEO of MRIF, said recently that the key to
investing in the country is to find strong local partners.