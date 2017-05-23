US STOCKS-U.S. stocks rise on tech gains, oil rebound
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MOSCOW May 23 Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS said on Tuesday its core profit was about 2 percent higher in the first quarter than a year ago although sales declined.
* Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) totalled 41.8 billion roubles ($743 million), an increase of 1.8 percent year on year;
* The growth was driven by strong mobile revenues, optimisation of costs related to roaming and a positive contribution from Ukraine;
* OIBDA margin climbed to 40.0 percent from 38.8 percent in the first quarter of 2016;
* Revenues fell 1.1 percent year on year to 104.7 billion roubles, impacted by the effect of a leap year in 2016 and as a stronger rouble limited the contribution from foreign subsidiaries where local currencies remained weak;
* Net income was down 14 percent to 12.5 billion roubles from 14.5 billion roubles in Q1 2016 due to a smaller foreign exchange gain and higher depreciation and amortisation costs related to network expansion;
* Free cash flow was 11.4 percent higher at 22.9 billion roubles;
* MTS confirmed its full-year 2017 outlook for revenue and adjusted OIBDA growth rate at +2 pct/-2 pct;
* "We may be trending at the upper range of this guidance, but the macroeconomic situation, including currencies throughout our markets, remains volatile," MTS Chief Executive Officer Andrei Dubovskov said.
* "The competitive outlook despite steps we took during the period to shut down stores and eliminate unlimited tariff plans remains uncertain. Overall, however, we see a number of positive underlying trends in our market," he added.
* Rosneft's lawsuit against MTS' parent company Sistema has no impact on MTS' operational activity, strategy or dividend payments, Dubovskov and MTS Chief Financial Officer Alexei Kornya told reporters.
* State-controlled oil firm Rosneft filed a lawsuit this month seeking more than 100 billion roubles from Sistema over assets Rosneft says had been removed from oil company Bashneft in which Rosneft bought a controlling stake last year. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.2750 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
June 23 U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a record 23rd week in a row, extending a year-long drilling recovery as producers boost spending on expectations crude prices will rise in future months despite this week's decline to a 10-month low. Drillers added 11 oil rigs in the week to June 23, bringing the total count up to 758, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely followed report on Friday.