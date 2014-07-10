MOSCOW, July 10 The Russian central bank and the
Finance Ministry have agreed that state companies will only be
allowed to have accounts at banks with capital of more than 10
billion roubles ($296 million), a senior finance ministry
official said on Thursday.
The requirement would be lower than an earlier discussed
level of 16.5 billion roubles.
The companies should also hold accounts at banks directly or
indirectly controlled by the state, Deputy Finance Minister
Alexei Moiseev told Reuters.
He added that some 100 banks would be included.
($1 = 33.8150 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing
by Elizabeth Piper)