MOSCOW Jan 15 Debris from a failed Russian spacecraft fell into the Pacific Ocean far off Chile on Sunday, the state-run RIA news agency cited a Russian military official as saying.

Pieces of the Phobos-Grunt craft, which never made it out of orbit after its launch on a mission to probe the Martian moon Phobos, fell into the sea some 1,250 km (775 miles) west of the coastal island of Wellington, RIA cited Aerospace Defence Forces spokesman Colonel Alexei Zolotukhin as saying.

It was not immediately clear whether all debris from the craft fell at that location. Russia's space agency Roskosmos had said debris was most likely to fall in the Atlantic Ocean.

