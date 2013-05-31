BRIEF-Domino's Pizza says certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete recapitalization transaction
* Domino's Pizza Inc - certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete a recapitalization transaction
May 31 Rutgers University is planning to sell $878 million of general obligation bonds during the week of June 10, a market source said on Friday.
Morgan Stanley is the lead manager on the sale.
On Thursday, Moody's Investors Service rated the New Jersey university's GO bonds Aa3, and downgraded its existing debt to Aa3 from Aa2.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.