March 9 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc said it repurchased its preferred stock from a private equity firm for $60.2 million in cash, sending its shares up more than 7 percent.

The restaurant operator said it repurchased and will retire all outstanding shares of its series A 10 percent convertible preferred stock owned by affiliates of Bruckmann, Rosser, Sherrill & Co. LLC.

The company, which focuses exclusively on the upscale dining segment, said the transaction will reduce first quarter net income available to shareholders by about $36 million.

Excluding this reduction of net income available to shareholders, the transaction is expected to add to earnings, the company said in a statement.

The buyback eliminates the 10 percent preferred dividend and reduces the company's fully diluted common stock share count by 8.6 million.

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish said the reduction in share count and elimination of the dividend will add an additional 6 cents to 2012 earning per share.

"We believe this was the optimal way to complete the transaction, as this eliminates any potential overhang in the stock that might have existed if the company chose to force conversion of the preferred shares to common," Barish wrote in a note to clients.

The company's shares, which have gained almost 80 percent since October 2011, were trading up 7 percent at $6.75 on the Nasdaq.