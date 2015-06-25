KIGALI, June 25 RwandAir has signed a deal with
a regional African bank for a $160 million loan as part of the
financing to buy two aircraft from Airbus, the airline
and the bank said on Thursday.
The loan will be arranged by the Eastern and Southern
African Trade and Development (PTA) Bank and will be partly used
to buy an Airbus A330-200 and Airbus A330-3000 to be delivered
by 2016 as part of an expansion plan announced by the airline in
April.
"We'll have to upgrade our Dubai route with a much bigger
aircraft that has capability to carry more passengers, baggage
and cargo. That is a route that's already suffering as we talk,"
RwandAir CEO John Mirenge said at a signing ceremony in Kigali.
RwandAir signed a memorandum of understanding in March for
the Airbus purchases, worth about $500 million based on list
prices.
Mirenge said the airline would also receive its second
Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft later on Thursday.
In addition to the Bombardier plane being delivered on
Thursday, the airline that was formed 13 years ago has a fleet
of two Boeing 737-800NGs, two 737-700NGs, two CRJ900NGs and one
Dash 8-200.
RwandAir flies from Kigali to most capitals of east and
central Africa, as well as to Lagos in Nigeria, Accra in Ghana
and Johannesburg in South Africa. Its sole destination outside
the continent is Dubai.
Lloyd Muposhi, head of trade finance at PTA Bank, said the
loan will have a 10-year tenor.
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by George
Obulutsa; Editing by David Goodman)