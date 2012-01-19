(Corrects ranks of arrested officers in Jan. 18 story)
* Accused of being involved in DRC business deals
* Among most high profile military arrests since 2010
KIGALI, Jan 18 Rwanda has arrested three
military generals and a colonel, accusing them of illegal
business dealings across the border in the mineral-rich
Democratic Republic of Congo, an army spokesman said on
Wednesday.
"They are under investigation for acts of indiscipline with
respect to getting involved with civilians in business dealings
in the Democratic Republic of Congo," Colonel Joseph Nzabamwita,
a spokesman for the Rwanda Defence Force told Reuters.
"They have been suspended from duty and placed under house
arrest," he said.
A diplomat said the detentions might be linked to the
publication of a U.N. report last month on illegal smuggling of
minerals between Congo and Rwanda using illegal border
crossings.
Nzabamwita named the four officers as Fred Ibingira, Richard
Rutatina, Wilson Gumisiriza and Dan Munyuza.
These are among the most high profile military arrests since
two generals were arrested for corruption and misconduct in
April, 2010. Other top brass and officials have fled into exile
after falling out with President Paul Kagame.
The U.N. report said Rwanda's recorded level of domestic
production of tin, tungsten and tantalum ores was higher than
industry analysts believed actual production to be, suggesting
material from Congo was being smuggled into Rwanda and then
labeled as Rwandan.
(Reporting by Graham Holliday; Writing by Richard Lough)