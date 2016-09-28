KIGALI, Sept 28 Rwanda's national airline said
it expects the number of its passengers to rise to one million
over the next five years, boosted by the launch of new routes
after the acquisition of new Airbus planes.
On Wednesday the carrier, RwandAir, received an A330-200,
one of two new jets it contracted Airbus to supply a
year ago. The second, an Airbus A330-300, is expected to arrive
in November.
John Mirenge, the company chief executive officer, said at a
ceremony to receive the plane at Kanombe International Airport
in the capital Kigali that the new planes would allow RwandAir
to launch new routes to Europe, India and China.
"(In) five years we are looking at more than a million
passengers," he said. They would start flying on the new routes
as soon as the second aircraft arrived, "probably by the
beginning of the year", he added.
For the year ending July 2017, Mirenge said RwandAir was
targeting a total of 750,000 passengers, up from 600,000 in the
previous period.
RwandAir officials say the airline expects to break even by
2018, and plans to carve out a niche by connecting under-served
destinations across Africa.
The firm has signed a deal with Eastern and Southern African
Trade and Development (PTA) Bank for a $160 million loan to help
partly finance purchase of the two jets.
