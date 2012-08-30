* H1 net up 55 pct at 6 bln francs

* Net interest income up 32 pct at 10.3 bln

* Net loans to customers up 28 pct to 143 bln

* To open office in regional economic powerhouse Kenya

By Jenny Clover

KIGALI, Aug 30 Bank of Kigali, Rwanda's biggest bank by assets, reported a 55 percent rise in first-half net profit, driven by higher net interest earnings, and forecast similar results through the rest of the year.

Net income rose to 6 billion francs ($9.8 million) after net interest income rose by 32 percent to 10.3 billion francs, driven by an increase in the loan book.

The bank's Chief Executive James Gatera said it would be safe to assume earnings at a similar level in the second half.

Net loans to customers increased by 28 per cent to 143 billion francs, while customer balances and deposits grew 19 per cent to 209 billion francs, the bank said.

Gatera said a representative bank would be opened in Kenya this year. The bank has in the past said it plans to expand by opening limited banking facilities in Kenya and Uganda after increasing its foothold in Rwanda.

Rwanda sold its 45 percent stake in Bank of Kigali for $62.5 million in a heavily oversubscribed initial public offer last August.

Rwandan assets have been attracting interest as investors bet the central African nation will offer good returns as it develops its economy and capital markets.

The landlocked central African nation's economy has expanded steadily over the past few years and is set to meet a 7.7 percent growth forecast for 2012. The country's gross domestic product grew 8.6 percent in 2011.

Rwanda has escaped the worst of soaring inflation and weakening currencies that hit its larger neighbours in east Africa last year, such as Uganda and Kenya, because agricultural production kept food prices down and due to policies such as removing fuel import duties.

($1 = 611.0606 RWF) (Writing by James Macharia; Editing by David Holmes)