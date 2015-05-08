BRIEF-Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien says its unit receives refinancing
* Its 100 pct unit, Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien P1 GmbH, has closed a refinancing contract of 5 million euros ($5.46 million) with an investor
KIGALI May 8 Rwanda's Bank of Kigali said on Friday its pretax profit grew 7.7 percent in the first quarter of this year from the same period last year, to 6.7 billion francs ($9.78 million).
The lender said the earnings were boosted by a 14.5 percent increase in its net interest income, which climbed to 11 billion francs during the period.
But the impact of the gains in net interest income was offset by a drop in non-interest income, such as foreign exchange trading. Consequently, total income grew only 2 percent to 15.1 billion francs.
Total costs fell 4.7 percent during the period, the bank added.
($1 = 685.0000 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyamana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editng by Larry King)
* Its 100 pct unit, Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien P1 GmbH, has closed a refinancing contract of 5 million euros ($5.46 million) with an investor
FRANKFURT, May 4 Germany's cartel office has decided against an in-depth investigation into the market for meter reading, it said on Thursday, paving the way for the sale of market leaders Ista and Techem.