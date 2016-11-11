BRIEF-Inwestycje.pl Q1 net result swings to profit of 155,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 155,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 392,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
KIGALI Nov 11 Rwanda's Bank of Kigali said on Friday its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year increased 22.9 percent to 24.9 billion francs ($30 million), from the year-ago period, buoyed by higher net interest income.
Net interest income rose 26.5 percent to 42.9 billion francs while non-interest income rose 21.6 percent to 16.0 billion francs, the bank said in a statement.
The lender, which is the biggest in the country by assets, said its operating costs were well contained, with a cost-to- income ratio of 44.3 percent. ($1 = 827.3400 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
WASHINGTON, May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that tried to recoup old debt that was not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.