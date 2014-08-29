BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
NAIROBI Aug 29 Rwanda's Bank of Kigali reported net income of 4.8 billion francs ($7.2 million) for the second quarter, a rise of 28.6 percent on the same period a year earlier, helped by higher net interest income and more fees and commissions.
The bank, the largest in the east African nation by total assets, said net interest income climbed 17 percent to 10 billion francs compared with a year earlier. Net fee and commissions rose 29.9 percent to 2.9 billion francs.
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year