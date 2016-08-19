KIGALI Aug 19 Rwanda's largest brewer, Bralirwa
, said on Friday pre-tax profit plunged 82 percent in
the first half to 929 million francs ($1.25 million), hurt by an
increase in the cost of financing foreign debt because of a
weaker Rwandan franc.
The firm, controlled by Heineken, said its net
financing costs surged by 343 percent to 4.89 billion francs
during the six months ended June 30, wiping out the impact of
6.2 percent growth in net revenue.
Jonathan Hall, managing director, said the brewer had
completed the installation of a new brewing line and also
invested in the production of soft drinks.
The brewer has for several years been engaged in a major
expansion and modernisation programme partly financed by debt.
A 7 percent depreciation of the Rwandan franc against the
U.S. dollar this year has driven up the cost of servicing
foreign currency-denominated debt, while the launch of new
production lines has led to increased depreciation costs.
"The significant decline in profit before tax by 82 percent
is attributed mainly to higher interest expenses on loans and
losses following the revaluation of foreign currency-denominated
liabilities due to devaluation of the Rwandan franc," Hall said
in a statement.
The company's net debt rose to 39.07 billion francs at the
end of 2015, up 87 percent from a year earlier, according to the
company's 2015 annual report.
In the second half of this year, the company will focus on
reducing its foreign currency-denominated costs and improving
productivity, Hall said.
The company intends to start reducing foreign
currency-denominated debt from 2017, following the expected
completion of its investment programme this year, he said.
Bralirwa, which was started in 1957, is known for beers like
Primus and Amstel, as well as a range of sodas produced under
license from The Coca-Cola company.
($1 = 741.0000 Rwandan francs)
