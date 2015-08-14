KIGALI Aug 14 Rwandan brewer Bralirwa said on Friday its first-half pretax profit fell 25 percent to 5.17 billion francs ($7 million) after financing costs jumped.

Bralirwa, 75 percent-owned by Heineken, said net finance expenses relating to investments in its soft drinks plant rose to 1.10 billion francs from 86 billion francs while revenue rose 7 percent to 40.5 billion francs.

"The plant was commissioned in the third quarter of 2014 and from then on related interest charges were no longer capitalised but expensed," the company said in a statement.

Bralirwa is Rwanda's oldest brewery with rights to locally produce Amstel and its own Primus brand. The firm also produces branded soft drinks such as Coca-Cola.

Its earnings per share fell to 3.58 francs from 4.77 francs.

($1 = 705.0000 Rwandan francs)