By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA, June 26
ADDIS ABABA, June 26 The African Union has
called for Britain to release Rwanda's intelligence chief after
his arrest on a warrant issued by Spain, which accuses him of
killings after the 1994 genocide, Rwanda's foreign minister said
on Friday.
British police arrested Karenzi Karake, 54, at Heathrow
airport on Saturday on a warrant issued in Spain, a move the
Rwandan government condemned as an "outrage".
Karake was released on bail on Thursday and has said he
would fight the extradition. A full extradition hearing has been
set for Oct. 29-30.
After a meeting of the African Union's Peace and Security
Council, Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo told
reporters in Addis Ababa the continental body had asked for
Karake's release.
"The outcome of this discussion has been the urgent call for
the unconditional and immediate release of General Karenzi and
an awakening of the Peace and Security Council and indeed the
continent to the grave danger that faces Africa with the abuse
of international law..." she said.
Mushikiwabo said Rwanda was in touch with the United Kingdom
on the issue and that the arrest was a mistake.
"We have communicated back and we are in constant
discussion, because to this hour we do not see why the United
Kingdom would arrest General Karenzi," she said.
Karake was part of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), the
then-rebel force led by Paul Kagame, who is now president of
Rwanda. The RPF halted genocidal attacks being carried out in
Rwanda, mostly against minority Tutsis, making Karake a hero to
his supporters.
The Spanish warrant stems from a lengthy indictment issued
by a judge in 2008 which accused 40 senior Rwandans, including
Karake, of war crimes in the aftermath of the genocide. Karake
is also accused of ordering the killing of three Spanish
volunteers from a medical charity in 1997.
The RPF government has long accused Western nations of
failing to act to prevent the genocide and many of them have
acknowledged the failing and since poured in aid.
