By Jenny Clover
KIGALI, Oct 30 Rwanda's high court on Tuesday
sentenced a leading opposition politician to eight years in
prison, in a case linked to the 1994 genocide and seen as a test
of the judiciary's independence.
Victoire Ingabire, leader of the unregistered FDU-Inkingi
party, had faced six charges and was found guilty of two:
conspiring to harm the country through war and terror and
minimising the genocide.
Ingabire had pleaded not guilty. She was accused of
transferring money to FDLR Hutu rebels and of questioning why no
Hutu victims were mentioned in a genocide memorial.
More than 800,000 people were killed in the central African
country when an ethnic Hutu-led government and ethnic militias
went on a 100-day killing spree in April 1994, indiscriminately
killing Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
BARRED FROM ELECTION
Ingabire, a Hutu, returned to Rwanda in January 2010 from
exile in the Netherlands to contest presidential elections but
was barred from standing after being accused of crimes linked to
genocide denial. The vote was won overwhelmingly by President
Paul Kagame.
In mid-April this year, Ingabire began to boycott the trial,
saying her "trust in the judiciary has waned".
Iain Edwards, Ingabire's British lawyer, argued that the
evidence against her was fabricated and that some of the charges
were against Rwanda's constitution.
On Tuesday, Edwards said Ingabire would appeal the verdict.
"I'm not surprised, (but I am) disappointed. I firmly
believe that she should have been acquitted of all of the counts
on the indictment," he told reporters.
"But we will go to appeal on what it is that she has been
convicted of," he said.
"She will be disappointed ... but she's an intelligent
person who recognises that the likelihood of her being acquitted
of all of these allegations was unlikely."
There was no immediate reaction to the verdict from members
of her party. A handful of her supporters were in court but left
quietly after the verdict.
Some Western diplomats also attended the session, which
lasted about four hours.
PRAISE AND CRITICISM
Kagame's final presidential term expires in 2017. He has led
his country's recovery from the 1994 genocide, receiving praise
for his efforts to transform Rwanda into a middle-income country
by 2020.
But critics accuse him of being authoritarian and trampling
on media and political freedoms. He rejects the accusations.
"Political space in Rwanda barely exists, I would say, for
opposition parties in the real sense of the word," said Carina
Tertsakian, senior researcher in the Africa division of Human
Rights Watch.
"The verdict today is the culmination of a long and flawed
trial for Victoire Ingabire which included several charges which
in our view were politically motivated."
Ingabire was arrested by Rwandan police on Oct. 14 after
they said investigations into a former rebel commander facing
terrorism charges had also implicated her.
Phil Clark, a lecturer at the University of London's School
of Oriental and African Studies, said the prosecution of
Ingabire sent a message to other Rwandan political groups.
"I think this verdict will certainly cause concerns that if
they contest they may find very serious charges brought against
them as well," he said.
"It sends a warning to other parties who may want to run in
future elections."
