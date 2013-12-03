KIGALI Dec 3 Rwanda needs to bolster domestic
revenues to finance its development targets without placing
strain on the budget, the International Monetary Fund said.
Rwanda aims to become a middle income country by 2020 but
relies on external funding, including aid, for about 40 percent
of its budget.
"Fiscal policy will need to focus on domestic revenue
mobilisation to finance the authorities' ambitious development
goals," the International Monetary Fund said in a statement late
on Monday.
"Aligning spending with available resources and judicious
selection and financing of investment projects will minimise
risks to the budget."
Reducing further the costs of doing business and addressing
infrastructure bottlenecks would support economic
diversification, encourage private sector growth and broaden the
export base, the IMF said.
President Paul Kagame has won praise for transforming the
economy since the 1994 genocide. In a vote of investor
confidence, Rwanda's debut Eurobond in April was oversubscribed.
The Washington-based body said the landlocked east African
country's economy was on track to expand 6.6 percent this year
before accelerating to 7.5 percent in 2014.
Inflation was seen rising to 6.5 percent by the
end of 2013, reflecting rising food prices after a poor second
harvest, the IMF said. Consumer prices in the country's urban
centres rose 5.10 percent in the year to October.