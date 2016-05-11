* Credit-fuelled construction boom transforms capital
* IMF says rebuilding foreign reserves vital
* Guilded view of Kagame wearing thin, says diplomat
KIGALI, May 11 When property consultant Simon
Ethangatta set up in Rwanda's capital in 2011, the view from his
office was of tin shacks overlooked by modest suburban homes on
the wooded hillsides.
Now, some of the slums have made way for mirror-glass office
blocks while smart houses spring up beyond in Kigali districts
which were once littered with corpses during the 1994 genocide.
"It's changing so fast," said Ethangatta, a Kenyan. "These
guys are so ambitious."
To the government, this is proof of Rwanda's dramatic
recovery in the two decades since 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and
moderate Hutus were butchered by Hutu extremists.
But the pace of change - part of a 'Vision 2020' plan to
turn one of world's poorest states into a middle-income country
by the end of the decade - is starting to reveal the risks of
going too far, too fast.
As imports are sucked into a nation dependent on farming,
foreign aid and modest mineral exports, the Rwandan currency has
fallen, some banks are turning cautious on property lending and
economic growth - while still strong - has slipped.
All this is threatening to take the shine off President Paul
Kagame, a former rebel who masterminded the revival but has
drawn criticism from Rwanda's tiny domestic opposition as well
as foreign governments for changing the constitution. This could
allow Kagame, who has already effectively run the country for
more than 20 years, to stay in power until 2034.
"If people start to question whether he can deliver, there
will be trouble," said one Kigali-based diplomat.
APPETITE FOR IMPORTS
The authorities dismiss such worries and point to the record
of change. In the last decade, the economy grew at an average
rate of 8 percent a year, one of the fastest in Africa.
This week, hundreds of foreign visitors are attending the
World Economic Forum on Africa in Kigali, where four
international hotels - two Hiltons, a Marriott and a Radisson -
will open in the next three months.
Hundreds of new homes are coming on the market worth
$500,000 each - a huge sum for a country where most of the 11
million population are subsistence farmers and the per capita
income is just $730, far short of the $1,045 that the World Bank
defines as middle income.
The appetite for cars, household appliances and smart phones
from an emerging middle-class is adding to the import bill, just
as mineral exports have been hit by a downturn in global
commodity prices, shrinking dollar income.
Rwanda's franc weakened 11 percent against the dollar
in 2015 and the central bank expects a further 8 percent drop
this year. Foreign currency reserves are under pressure, with
one diplomat saying they were worryingly low and sufficient to
pay for just 3.2 months of imports. The central bank does not
publish timely reserve figures.
"Rebuilding reserve buffers will be critical to enhance the
country's resilience to future shocks," the International
Monetary Fund wrote in January.
In a report in April, it said growth remained robust at 6.9
percent in 2015 but cited a "significant loss" of commodity
export revenues among challenges facing the land-locked country.
Rapid growth in commercial credit, much of it to fund
housing and construction, has also raised fears of a bubble.
Central Bank Governor John Rwangombwa told Reuters he was
watching lending levels for signs of overheating.
"For now we don't see any big challenge because the
performance of these loans is still fair," he said, adding that
non-performing loans - where borrowers are significantly behind
with repayments - stood at 6.2 percent of total lending in
December, a slight decrease from 2013.
TIGHT CONTROL
But if a bubble were to burst, this could shake the social
compact of rising living standards that has maintained Kagame's
grip on power since his rebel army marched into Kigali in 1994.
Diplomats said a referendum vote last year that approved the
constitutional change was pushed through with limited debate and
the government offers too little room for opposition.
"It's a very tightly controlled regime. Anybody steps out of
line, it's prison - or worse," another Western diplomat said.
"The Kagame lustre has definitely worn thin."
Two former senior military officers have been sentenced to
up to 21 years in jail on charges of inciting the public to
cause an insurrection and links with exiled critics of the
president.
Rwanda has denied any involvement in attacks on exiles,
including a former spy chief who was killed in 2014 in South
Africa, but have called them traitors who should expect no
forgiveness or pity.
Kagame himself points out that the constitutional change won
98 percent backing in the referendum.
"If some people seek to stay in power when their people
don't want them - and it has happened, I've seen it in Africa -
that will always end in a disaster," he said earlier this year.
"Is it the same case with Rwanda? I'm telling you no."
While the nation still depends on aid for about 40 percent
of its annual budget, officials say the economy remains on
track.
Credit handed out by Rwandan banks, led by Bank of Kigali
, the largest domestic lender, rose 26 percent
year-on-year in December, much of it in the form of mortgages.
Some people are less sanguine than Rwangombwa about the rise
in mortgages, which estate agents say typically charge a hefty
17 percent annual interest and usually account for 70 percent of
a property's value.
The Independent, a weekly business magazine, reported that
100 small hotels closed last year after failing to repay bank
loans. Some bankers have grown wary of bricks and mortar.
"We are being very careful about lending to the construction
sector," one senior executive at a foreign-owned bank said,
asking not to be named for fear of offending the government.
