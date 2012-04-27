By Graham Holliday
| KIGALI, April 27
KIGALI, April 27 Rwanda's economy is expected to
grow faster this year compared to last due to reforms in its key
agricultural and industrial sectors, which propelled its
expansion in 2011, Central Bank Governor Claver Gatete said on
Friday.
The country has had a better run on inflation than others in
east Africa, including Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania where double
digit inflation and weak currencies prompted authorities to
increase interest rates to around 20 percent in some cases.
Rwanda's 2011 gross domestic product stood at 8.6 percent
compared to 7.2 percent a year earlier, spurred by a strong
growth in the key farm sector, as well as industry and services,
the central African country said last month.
"We are more likely to exceed that," Gatete said.
"We are seeing reforms on the industry side, in addition to
the key reforms in the agricultural sector," said Gatete at an
event where the country's biggest bank, Bank of Kigali
announced plans to expand in the region.
"The signs are good, by any means."
In March, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the
landlocked country's economy could expand by 7.5 to 8 percent in
the next two years. The IMF however warned of the risks of a
revenue shortfall.
Rwanda's inflation was steady at close to 8 percent, the
lowest in the region, helped in part by the reduction in fuel
taxes and good harvest.
"Last year, our initial target was 7 percent, but by the end
of the year, it was 8.6 percent. So this year we also hope it is
going to be much better. And, even what we see in the first
quarter then we are almost more optimistic."
Gatete indicated that the economic growth figures for the
first quarter would be released at the beginning of August.
(Reporting by Graham Holliday; editing by James Macharia, Ron
Askew)